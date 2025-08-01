Olo Inc (OLO) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) remained unchanged to $10.48, before settling in for the price of $10.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLO posted a 52-week range of $4.56-$10.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 37.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.42.

Olo Inc (OLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Olo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.58%, in contrast to 61.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.48, making the entire transaction reach 84,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,677. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 8.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,677 in total.

Olo Inc (OLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.88% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olo Inc (OLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $598.86, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.40.

In the same vein, OLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc (OLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Olo Inc, OLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.54% While, its Average True Range was 89.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Olo Inc (OLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.04 that was lower than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.