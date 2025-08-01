Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $17.47M

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.42% to $2.12, before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONDS posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.40.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.32.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ondas Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.84%, in contrast to 10.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,567 shares at the rate of 1.69, making the entire transaction reach 12,788 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,855. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 8,673 for 1.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,657. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,657 in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.51% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 53.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.24.

In the same vein, ONDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

[Ondas Holdings Inc, ONDS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.28% While, its Average True Range was 53.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was higher than 0.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.