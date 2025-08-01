Ontrak Inc (OTRK) latest performance of -37.21% is not what was on cards

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) flaunted slowness of -37.21% at $0.31, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTRK posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$5.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 34.45% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9826, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4932.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ontrak Inc industry. Ontrak Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.60%, in contrast to 9.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 173 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.67% and is forecasted to reach -2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ontrak Inc (OTRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, OTRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.59, a figure that is expected to reach -1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ontrak Inc, OTRK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31% While, its Average True Range was 20.75%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ontrak Inc (OTRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0974 that was higher than 0.0947 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.