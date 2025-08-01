Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.5411: Right on the Precipice

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.38% to $1.38, before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PACB posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.72.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -23.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $414.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2903, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5411.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.97%, in contrast to 62.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 5,195 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 269,259. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s insider sold 12,497 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,583. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,225,357 in total.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72.

In the same vein, PACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

[Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, PACB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.50% While, its Average True Range was 41.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1364 that was higher than 0.1037 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.