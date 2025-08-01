Pagerduty Inc (PD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.60M

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.16% to $16.12, before settling in for the price of $16.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PD posted a 52-week range of $13.69-$21.98.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.07% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.43.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Pagerduty Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.74%, in contrast to 89.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 48 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,656,975.

Pagerduty Inc (PD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pagerduty Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pagerduty Inc (PD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.47.

In the same vein, PD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pagerduty Inc (PD)

[Pagerduty Inc, PD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.69% While, its Average True Range was 61.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pagerduty Inc (PD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.68 that was higher than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.