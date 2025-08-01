Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) volume hits 1.51 million: A New Opening for Investors

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.24% to $8.18, before settling in for the price of $8.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDYN posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$14.95.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.09% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $292.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.70.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palladyne AI Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.67%, in contrast to 13.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,772 shares at the rate of 7.24, making the entire transaction reach 49,047 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,307. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 3,422 for 7.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,784. This particular insider is now the holder of 192,655 in total.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palladyne AI Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.64% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.29.

In the same vein, PDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)

[Palladyne AI Corp, PDYN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.02% While, its Average True Range was 36.21%.

Raw Stochastic average of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.05 that was higher than 0.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.