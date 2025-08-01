Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) last week performance was -4.26%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.06% to $70.79, before settling in for the price of $70.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AOS posted a 52-week range of $58.83-$92.06.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.97.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. A.O. Smith Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.84%, in contrast to 81.25% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 22,200 for 71.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,581,868. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,647 in total.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

A.O. Smith Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.92% and is forecasted to reach 4.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A.O. Smith Corp (AOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.74, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.06.

In the same vein, AOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [A.O. Smith Corp, AOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.97% While, its Average True Range was 53.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.81 that was higher than 1.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.