Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) last week performance was 0.44%

As on Thursday, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) started slowly as it slid -1.84% to $126.19, before settling in for the price of $128.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABT posted a 52-week range of $103.55-$141.23.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 29.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.73 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.72.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Abbott Laboratories’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,600 shares at the rate of 129.66, making the entire transaction reach 337,116 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,058.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.21% and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.78, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.42.

In the same vein, ABT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Abbott Laboratories, ABT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.17 million was lower the volume of 6.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.46% While, its Average True Range was 41.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.83 that was higher than 2.81 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.