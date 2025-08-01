Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Axogen Inc (AXGN) last week performance was -0.91%

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) flaunted slowness of -0.83% at $13.09, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXGN posted a 52-week range of $7.34-$21.00.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 21.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $596.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.79.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Axogen Inc industry. Axogen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 86.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,073 shares at the rate of 10.61, making the entire transaction reach 43,215 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,580. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,073 for 10.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,215. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,743 in total.

Axogen Inc (AXGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Axogen Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.27% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 86.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axogen Inc (AXGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 500.98.

In the same vein, AXGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Axogen Inc, AXGN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.29% While, its Average True Range was 62.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of Axogen Inc (AXGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was higher than 0.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.