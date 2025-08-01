Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Broadcom Inc (AVGO) last week performance was 1.73%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.95% at $293.7, before settling in for the price of $302.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVGO posted a 52-week range of $128.50-$303.26.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.61 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1381.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $264.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $213.97.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Broadcom Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.96%, in contrast to 77.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 800 shares at the rate of 274.30, making the entire transaction reach 219,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,582.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.81% and is forecasted to reach 8.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadcom Inc (AVGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $110.41, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.86.

In the same vein, AVGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 26.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.84% While, its Average True Range was 60.27%.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.13 that was higher than 7.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.