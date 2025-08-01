Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) last week performance was -22.81%

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.83% to $0.6, before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLDI posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$3.89.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4415, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9319.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 15.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’24, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.62, making the entire transaction reach 16,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,712.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.12% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.12.

In the same vein, CLDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI)

[Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, CLDI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.94% While, its Average True Range was 49.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1095 that was higher than 0.0742 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.