Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as IonQ Inc (IONQ) last week performance was -9.18%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.03% to $39.87, before settling in for the price of $39.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONQ posted a 52-week range of $6.22-$54.74.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -85.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -85.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $252.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.52.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. IonQ Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.52%, in contrast to 38.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 47,478 shares at the rate of 47.70, making the entire transaction reach 2,264,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 555,656. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 6,789 for 43.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 292,864. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,839 in total.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.09% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -85.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc (IONQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 242.25.

In the same vein, IONQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [IonQ Inc, IONQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 18.17 million was inferior to the volume of 23.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.87% While, its Average True Range was 37.53%.

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc (IONQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.56 that was lower than 2.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.