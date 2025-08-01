Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) last week performance was -19.69%

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.78% to $2.57, before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAC posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$5.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $562.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.08.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.72%, in contrast to 15.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 282 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,201. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17 ’25, Company’s Sr VP, GC & Secretary sold 23 for 2.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62. This particular insider is now the holder of 151,155 in total.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.35.

In the same vein, LAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)

[Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo), LAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.48% While, its Average True Range was 33.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.