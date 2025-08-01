Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) last week performance was -3.11%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.11% to $5.91, before settling in for the price of $6.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $5.12-$11.07.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.06%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -154.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $385.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $347.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.90%, in contrast to 97.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 74,500 shares at the rate of 5.51, making the entire transaction reach 410,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 925,254. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,500 for 5.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,890. This particular insider is now the holder of 999,754 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -154.23% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.84.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.45 million was inferior to the volume of 11.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.56% While, its Average True Range was 42.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was lower than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.