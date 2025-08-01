Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) last week performance was -0.30%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.22% to $0.64, before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STAI posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$12.19.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7521.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. ScanTech AI Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.50%, in contrast to 42.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 110,000 shares at the rate of 0.95, making the entire transaction reach 104,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,542,973. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,652,973 in total.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.48, and its Beta score is -0.90.

In the same vein, STAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18.

Technical Analysis of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [ScanTech AI Systems Inc, STAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 76.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.63% While, its Average True Range was 45.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1402 that was lower than 0.1605 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.