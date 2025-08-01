Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) last week performance was -26.67%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.78% to $5.94, before settling in for the price of $6.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMC posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$8.63.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -317.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -317.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.72.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. TMC the metals company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.36%, in contrast to 8.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 44,204 shares at the rate of 7.38, making the entire transaction reach 326,358 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 197,586. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 7.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,075. This particular insider is now the holder of 241,790 in total.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.58% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc (TMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13.

In the same vein, TMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

[TMC the metals company Inc, TMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.50% While, its Average True Range was 34.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was higher than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.