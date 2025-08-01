Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Twilio Inc (TWLO) last week performance was -2.03%

As on Thursday, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) started slowly as it slid -1.47% to $129.0, before settling in for the price of $130.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLO posted a 52-week range of $56.16-$151.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.82.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Twilio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.58%, in contrast to 83.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,297 shares at the rate of 117.05, making the entire transaction reach 971,177 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,823. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,595 for 117.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,591,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 246,986 in total.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.38% and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc (TWLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.91.

In the same vein, TWLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Twilio Inc, TWLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was lower the volume of 2.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.15% While, its Average True Range was 54.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc (TWLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.83 that was higher than 4.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.