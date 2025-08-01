Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Venture Global Inc (VG) last week performance was 6.02%

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.20% to $15.33, before settling in for the price of $15.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VG posted a 52-week range of $6.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.21.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Venture Global Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.71%, in contrast to 18.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 1,226 shares at the rate of 15.95, making the entire transaction reach 19,555 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,187,111. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s insider bought 234,500 for 10.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,469,285. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,185,885 in total.

Venture Global Inc (VG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year. Venture Global Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.35% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

Technical Analysis of Venture Global Inc (VG)

[Venture Global Inc, VG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.28% While, its Average True Range was 47.22%.

Raw Stochastic average of Venture Global Inc (VG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.89 that was lower than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.