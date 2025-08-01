Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) last week performance was -11.05%

As on Thursday, WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) started slowly as it slid -1.82% to $9.18, before settling in for the price of $9.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRD posted a 52-week range of $6.03-$44.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -36.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.92.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. WeRide Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.56%, in contrast to 1.52% institutional ownership.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

WeRide Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 63.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.69.

In the same vein, WRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WeRide Inc. ADR, WRD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 12.26 million was better the volume of 7.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.13% While, its Average True Range was 45.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.63 that was lower than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.