Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) EPS is poised to hit 0.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) started slowly as it slid -1.81% to $58.71, before settling in for the price of $59.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PEGA posted a 52-week range of $29.84-$60.96.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.53.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Pegasystems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.46%, in contrast to 49.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s SVP of Finance & CAO sold 582 shares at the rate of 59.65, making the entire transaction reach 34,716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24 ’25, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,879 for 57.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 571,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,560 in total.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pegasystems Inc (PEGA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.78, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.72.

In the same vein, PEGA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pegasystems Inc, PEGA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.83 million was lower the volume of 2.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.54% While, its Average True Range was 66.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.18 that was higher than 1.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.