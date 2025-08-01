Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) latest performance of -3.86% is not what was on cards

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.86% to $19.94, before settling in for the price of $20.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PWP posted a 52-week range of $14.12-$27.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.13.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Perella Weinberg Partners’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.03%, in contrast to 89.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 28,214 shares at the rate of 18.75, making the entire transaction reach 529,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,772.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perella Weinberg Partners’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.65% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.22.

In the same vein, PWP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

[Perella Weinberg Partners, PWP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.99% While, its Average True Range was 44.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was lower than 0.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.