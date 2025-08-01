Permian Resources Corp (PR) average volume reaches $11.19M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $14.16, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PR posted a 52-week range of $10.01-$16.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 90.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 90.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $704.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $538.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.87.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Permian Resources Corp industry. Permian Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.12%, in contrast to 84.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 12.10, making the entire transaction reach 3,024,525 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,312,429. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 500,000 for 13.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,536,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 812,429 in total.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.84% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 90.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Permian Resources Corp (PR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.74, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.69.

In the same vein, PR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Permian Resources Corp (PR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Permian Resources Corp, PR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.75% While, its Average True Range was 57.30%.

Raw Stochastic average of Permian Resources Corp (PR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.37 that was lower than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.