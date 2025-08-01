Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.02% to $26.67, before settling in for the price of $27.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRGO posted a 52-week range of $23.14-$30.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.33.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Perrigo Company plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 101.16% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 27.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,762 in total.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.39% and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in the upcoming year.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.25.

In the same vein, PRGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

[Perrigo Company plc, PRGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.88% While, its Average True Range was 34.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.