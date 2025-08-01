Pinterest Inc (PINS) EPS is poised to hit 0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.78% to $38.6, before settling in for the price of $38.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PINS posted a 52-week range of $23.68-$40.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $585.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.36.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Pinterest Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.53%, in contrast to 82.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 102,083 shares at the rate of 37.95, making the entire transaction reach 3,874,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for 38.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 771,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 428,823 in total.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.84% and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in the upcoming year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pinterest Inc (PINS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.02, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.42.

In the same vein, PINS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pinterest Inc, PINS]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.08 million was inferior to the volume of 11.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.87% While, its Average True Range was 73.87%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pinterest Inc (PINS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.00 that was lower than 1.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.