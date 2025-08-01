ProKidney Corp (PROK) is predicted to post EPS of -0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.97% to $2.77, before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PROK posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$7.13.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $810.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.49.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ProKidney Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.21%, in contrast to 40.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Regulatory Officer sold 103,480 shares at the rate of 3.02, making the entire transaction reach 312,510 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.31% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProKidney Corp (PROK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2615.48.

In the same vein, PROK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ProKidney Corp, PROK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.66 million was lower the volume of 6.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.33% While, its Average True Range was 46.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of ProKidney Corp (PROK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.