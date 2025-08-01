Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $725.61K

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.11% at $66.62, before settling in for the price of $66.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PB posted a 52-week range of $61.57-$86.75.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.21% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.82.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.28%, in contrast to 83.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 600 shares at the rate of 70.21, making the entire transaction reach 42,124 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,800. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500 for 70.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,915 in total.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.14, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.25.

In the same vein, PB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE: PB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.84% While, its Average True Range was 25.13%.

Raw Stochastic average of Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.57 that was higher than 1.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.