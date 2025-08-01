Prudential plc ADR (PUK) PE Ratio stood at $15.34: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) established initial surge of 2.90% at $25.52, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $24.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUK posted a 52-week range of $14.39-$25.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.67.

Prudential plc ADR (PUK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prudential plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.66% and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prudential plc ADR (PUK). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.34, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.88.

In the same vein, PUK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prudential plc ADR (PUK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Prudential plc ADR, PUK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.56% While, its Average True Range was 62.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of Prudential plc ADR (PUK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was lower than 0.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.