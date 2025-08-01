PTC Inc (PTC) Moves 6.07% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 6.07% at $214.81, before settling in for the price of $202.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTC posted a 52-week range of $133.38-$213.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $180.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $176.50.

PTC Inc (PTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. PTC Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.11%, in contrast to 98.83% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 38 for 163.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,210. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

PTC Inc (PTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

PTC Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.16% and is forecasted to reach 7.41 in the upcoming year.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PTC Inc (PTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.68, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.32.

In the same vein, PTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.24, a figure that is expected to reach 2.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PTC Inc (PTC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.44% While, its Average True Range was 78.47%.

Raw Stochastic average of PTC Inc (PTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.87 that was higher than 4.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.