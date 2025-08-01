Public Storage (PSA) is predicted to post EPS of 2.57 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.79% at $271.94, before settling in for the price of $288.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSA posted a 52-week range of $256.60-$369.99.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $293.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $305.42.

Public Storage (PSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. Public Storage’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 81.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13 ’24, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 450 shares at the rate of 317.99, making the entire transaction reach 143,096 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,364.

Public Storage (PSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Public Storage’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.44% and is forecasted to reach 10.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Public Storage (PSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.67, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.93.

In the same vein, PSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.17, a figure that is expected to reach 2.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Public Storage (PSA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.25% While, its Average True Range was 27.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Public Storage (PSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.67 that was lower than 6.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.