Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Moves 0.49% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.49% to $59.52, before settling in for the price of $59.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSTG posted a 52-week range of $34.51-$73.67.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.57.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Pure Storage Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.64%, in contrast to 86.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s Chief Visionary Officer sold 198,749 shares at the rate of 60.32, making the entire transaction reach 11,988,523 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Visionary Officer sold 187,740 for 60.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,268,155. This particular insider is now the holder of 663,925 in total.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.35% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $160.17, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.38.

In the same vein, PSTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

[Pure Storage Inc, PSTG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.25% While, its Average True Range was 65.29%.

Raw Stochastic average of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.64 that was lower than 1.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.