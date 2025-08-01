PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.95 million

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) flaunted slowness of -1.69% at $13.41, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $13.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$17.37.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -514.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -514.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.45.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PureCycle Technologies Inc industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.91%, in contrast to 74.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 619,925 shares at the rate of 8.06, making the entire transaction reach 4,996,596 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,077,574. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,264,393 for 4.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,000,003. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,050,456 in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.39% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -514.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1525.92.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PureCycle Technologies Inc, PCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.64% While, its Average True Range was 29.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.86 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.