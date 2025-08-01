QXO Inc (QXO) last month performance of -5.29% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) started slowly as it slid -2.81% to $20.06, before settling in for the price of $20.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QXO posted a 52-week range of $10.61-$24.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 55.18% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 418.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $670.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $590.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.00.

QXO Inc (QXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. QXO Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.85%, in contrast to 54.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06 ’24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 shares at the rate of 15.05, making the entire transaction reach 105,350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,908,701. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 795,894 for 15.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,978,205. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,908,701 in total.

QXO Inc (QXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

QXO Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 418.95% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QXO Inc (QXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 95.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 240.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.29.

In the same vein, QXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QXO Inc, QXO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.97 million was lower the volume of 5.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.96% While, its Average True Range was 30.08%.

Raw Stochastic average of QXO Inc (QXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was lower than 0.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.