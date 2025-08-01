Rayonier Inc (RYN) last month volatility was 2.07%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.06% to $23.31, before settling in for the price of $23.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYN posted a 52-week range of $21.84-$30.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.44.

Rayonier Inc (RYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Rayonier Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.97%, in contrast to 94.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 11,998 shares at the rate of 30.66, making the entire transaction reach 367,859 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,170. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’24, Company’s Director sold 10,011 for 30.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 306,036. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,168 in total.

Rayonier Inc (RYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Rayonier Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rayonier Inc (NYSE: RYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rayonier Inc (RYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.02, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.50.

In the same vein, RYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Inc (RYN)

[Rayonier Inc, RYN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.05% While, its Average True Range was 43.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Inc (RYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.