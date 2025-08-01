Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) last month volatility was 9.67%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) established initial surge of 1.10% at $8.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $8.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$15.27.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -47.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $814.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.22.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Red Cat Holdings Inc industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.21%, in contrast to 19.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 8.58, making the entire transaction reach 858,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 387,445. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 100,309 for 6.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 671,769. This particular insider is now the holder of 387,445 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.34% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.48.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.74% While, its Average True Range was 42.37%.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.