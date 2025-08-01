Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) 20 Days SMA touch -1.68%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.64% to $545.46, before settling in for the price of $554.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REGN posted a 52-week range of $476.49-$1211.20.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $542.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $668.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.61%, in contrast to 87.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 01 ’24, this organization’s EVP Commercial sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 844.61, making the entire transaction reach 844,610 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,931.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.65% and is forecasted to reach 38.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.88, and its Beta score is 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.99.

In the same vein, REGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 39.29, a figure that is expected to reach 8.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 38.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN)

[Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, REGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.90% While, its Average True Range was 42.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.42 that was lower than 19.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.