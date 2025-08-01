Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) plunge -4.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.03% to $3.52, before settling in for the price of $3.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLAY posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$10.72.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $603.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.98.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Relay Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.57%, in contrast to 82.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 15,724 shares at the rate of 3.68, making the entire transaction reach 57,864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 377,998. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s insider sold 1,359 for 3.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 393,722 in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.98% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 78.58.

In the same vein, RLAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)

[Relay Therapeutics Inc, RLAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.14% While, its Average True Range was 42.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.21 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.