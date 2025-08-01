Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) average volume reaches $10.56M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.06% to $1.9, before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RR posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$5.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $218.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0691, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8631.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Richtech Robotics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.89%, in contrast to 7.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 54,787 shares at the rate of 2.53, making the entire transaction reach 138,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 40,000 for 2.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,254,787 in total.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Richtech Robotics Inc (RR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 73.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.69.

In the same vein, RR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Richtech Robotics Inc, RR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.69 million was lower the volume of 12.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.03% While, its Average True Range was 43.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1358 that was lower than 0.1962 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.