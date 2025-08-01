Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) set off with pace as it heaved 2.33% to $14.5, before settling in for the price of $14.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RGTI posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$21.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $314.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.35.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Rigetti Computing Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.55%, in contrast to 31.26% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 17.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 425,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 828,766 in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.74% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 508.13.

In the same vein, RGTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Rigetti Computing Inc, RGTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 32.24 million was inferior to the volume of 73.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.45% While, its Average True Range was 48.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.23 that was higher than 1.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.