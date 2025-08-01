Ring Energy Inc (REI) Moves -1.28% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.28% to $0.76, before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REI posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$1.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -5.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7862, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1530.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ring Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.69%, in contrast to 26.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,486,027 shares at the rate of 0.92, making the entire transaction reach 2,287,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,509,300. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,486,027 for 0.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,287,145. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,509,300 in total.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ring Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.05% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ring Energy Inc (REI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.16, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.46.

In the same vein, REI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ring Energy Inc, REI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.29 million was inferior to the volume of 2.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.34% While, its Average True Range was 42.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ring Energy Inc (REI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0400 that was lower than 0.0546 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.