Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.81% to $13.41, before settling in for the price of $13.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIOT posted a 52-week range of $6.19-$15.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -388.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $350.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $330.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Riot Platforms Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.49%, in contrast to 57.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 15.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,512,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 919,911.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Riot Platforms Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -388.26% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.44.

In the same vein, RIOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Riot Platforms Inc, RIOT]. Its last 5-days volume of 34.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 33.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.49% While, its Average True Range was 51.89%.

Raw Stochastic average of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.88 that was higher than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.