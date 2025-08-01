Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) latest performance of -1.23% is not what was on cards

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.23% to $12.87, before settling in for the price of $13.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$17.15.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -58.18% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $713.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.70.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Rivian Automotive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.77%, in contrast to 41.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,185 shares at the rate of 15.39, making the entire transaction reach 264,477 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 824,875. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,144 for 15.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,633,946. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,483,111 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.05% and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -58.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.95.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

[Rivian Automotive Inc, RIVN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.62% While, its Average True Range was 37.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.