Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $44.61M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.87% to $103.05, before settling in for the price of $106.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$113.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $771.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $739.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.06.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Robinhood Markets Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.29%, in contrast to 58.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 5,864 shares at the rate of 104.73, making the entire transaction reach 614,141 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,044. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 24 ’25, Company’s Director sold 418,338 for 101.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,621,656. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.77% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.34, and its Beta score is 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 131.35.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Robinhood Markets Inc, HOOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 38.95 million was inferior to the volume of 41.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.45% While, its Average True Range was 54.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.64 that was higher than 3.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.