Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) is predicted to post EPS of -0.10 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.12% to $45.92, before settling in for the price of $46.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RKLB posted a 52-week range of $4.20-$53.44.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $460.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.81.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Rocket Lab Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.41%, in contrast to 45.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,353 shares at the rate of 33.38, making the entire transaction reach 212,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 419,569. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 6,353 for 29.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 186,844. This particular insider is now the holder of 425,922 in total.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.14% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.23.

In the same vein, RKLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB)

[Rocket Lab Corp, RKLB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.13% While, its Average True Range was 55.48%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.28 that was higher than 1.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.