Rumble Inc (RUM) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $8.44, before settling in for the price of $8.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUM posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$17.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.86.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Rumble Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.22%, in contrast to 10.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 9,636,434 shares at the rate of 7.50, making the entire transaction reach 72,273,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 354,849 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,661,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 522,927 in total.

Rumble Inc (RUM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.76% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rumble Inc (RUM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.14.

In the same vein, RUM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rumble Inc, RUM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.23 million was lower the volume of 2.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.03% While, its Average True Range was 34.16%.

Raw Stochastic average of Rumble Inc (RUM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.