Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) recent quarterly performance of 52.16% is not showing the real picture

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) established initial surge of 8.97% at $0.79, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOT posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.77.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -52.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4154, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6002.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Safety Shot Inc industry. Safety Shot Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.31%, in contrast to 4.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 3,470 shares at the rate of 0.85, making the entire transaction reach 2,967 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,530. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 10 ’24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,398 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,626. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,857,511 in total.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 91.95.

In the same vein, SHOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71.

Technical Analysis of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Safety Shot Inc, SHOT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.35% While, its Average True Range was 63.29%.

Raw Stochastic average of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1721 that was higher than 0.0689 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.