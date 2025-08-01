Salesforce Inc (CRM) last month performance of -4.99% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) flaunted slowness of -2.45% at $258.33, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $264.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRM posted a 52-week range of $230.00-$369.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 112.11% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 112.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $958.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $931.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $246.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $267.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $296.13.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Salesforce Inc industry. Salesforce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.59%, in contrast to 83.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Chair and CEO sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 265.77, making the entire transaction reach 597,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,911,571. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s Chair and CEO sold 2,250 for 269.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 606,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,911,571 in total.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.95% and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 112.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salesforce Inc (CRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.41, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.53.

In the same vein, CRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salesforce Inc (CRM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Salesforce Inc, CRM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.35% While, its Average True Range was 34.48%.

Raw Stochastic average of Salesforce Inc (CRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.54 that was lower than 6.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.