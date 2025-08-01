Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) remained unchanged at $9.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $9.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAND posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$10.44.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 271.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $293.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $268.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.21.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd industry. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.29%, in contrast to 63.09% institutional ownership.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 271.96% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 78.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $96.59, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.87.

In the same vein, SAND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sandstorm Gold Ltd, SAND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.54% While, its Average True Range was 38.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.