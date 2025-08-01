Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Moves -1.45% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.45% at $0.54, before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGMO posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$3.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 10.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $245.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5094, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1121.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.17%, in contrast to 22.09% institutional ownership.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.97% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, SGMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.34% While, its Average True Range was 49.94%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0466 that was lower than 0.0619 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.