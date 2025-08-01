ServiceNow Inc (NOW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.93

As on Thursday, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) started slowly as it slid -3.52% to $943.12, before settling in for the price of $977.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $678.66-$1198.09.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $196.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $997.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $977.31.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 89.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 757 shares at the rate of 990.50, making the entire transaction reach 749,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 588.

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.34% and is forecasted to reach 20.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $118.70, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.97.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.95, a figure that is expected to reach 4.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ServiceNow Inc, NOW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.15% While, its Average True Range was 37.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.40 that was lower than 25.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.