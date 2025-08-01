Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) last month performance of -13.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -14.60% at $120.34, before settling in for the price of $140.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHAK posted a 52-week range of $72.93-$144.65.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -17.79% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.36.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Shake Shack Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 103.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,023 shares at the rate of 141.28, making the entire transaction reach 285,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,165. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 670 for 140.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 93,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,495 in total.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.34% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $259.24, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.68.

In the same vein, SHAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.54% While, its Average True Range was 27.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.21 that was lower than 4.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.